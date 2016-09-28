CANFIELD

Canfield High School is a sea of red this week as students raise awareness and funds to fight heart disease and stroke, the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers.

Red Out is a spirit week that raises awareness about heart health and raises money to fund lifesaving research and education programs through Red Out T-shirt sales. The goal is to create a visual statement with everyone wearing red at the football game Friday as the Cardinals host the Boardman Spartans. Students will hear heart healthy messaging throughout the week and throughout the game.

T-shirts are $10 each and can be purchased at the high school, 100 Cardinal Drive. Sales will continue through the game Friday. Students have already raised more than $6,000.

Boardman students are taking part in Red Out activities as well, and in the spirit of friendly competition are selling white T-shirts to wear at the game. White shirts are available throughout the week at Boardman High School, 7777 Glenwood Ave., and through their National Honor Society.