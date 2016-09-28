TOWNVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A coroner says that the injuries of two students from a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school do not appear to be life-threatening.

Coroner Greg Shore gave the information to the Greenville News and Independent Mail.

A law enforcement official has said the shooting happened at the Townville Elementary School on Wednesday and that a teen suspect is in custody. He says all other students are safe and have been evacuated to a nearby church.