Youngstown schools CEO cuts board meetings to one a month



Published: Tue, September 27, 2016 @ 5:59 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

City schools CEO Krish Mohip implemented a new policy limiting the school board meetings to one per month.

Mohip made the announcement at tonight's board meeting.

Mohip has been on the job for 90 days.

He said he will be making more structural and managerial changes, including changes to board policies and procedures.

Brenda Kimble, board president, said she didn't know of Mohip's plans until he announced them. "Out of respect, he could have told me as board president," Kimble said.

