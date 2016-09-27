JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Woman gets 3 years for shooting at neighbor



Published: Tue, September 27, 2016 @ 11:05 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who police say fired a shot at a neighbor in a dispute over their children was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence to Renada Torres, 34, of Rutledge Avenue, who pleaded guilty to a second degree felony charge of felonious assault and a firearm specification.

Police said Torres took her children with her June 5 to a Gluck Street home to argue with a woman there whose nephew had threatened Torres’ children.

As the pair argued Torres said she lost temper and began waving a gun and fired one shot at the victim, missing her.

No one was hurt.

The victim was notified of the sentencing but did not come to court.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes