YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who police say fired a shot at a neighbor in a dispute over their children was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence to Renada Torres, 34, of Rutledge Avenue, who pleaded guilty to a second degree felony charge of felonious assault and a firearm specification.

Police said Torres took her children with her June 5 to a Gluck Street home to argue with a woman there whose nephew had threatened Torres’ children.

As the pair argued Torres said she lost temper and began waving a gun and fired one shot at the victim, missing her.

No one was hurt.

The victim was notified of the sentencing but did not come to court.