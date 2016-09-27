YOUNGSTOWN

A woman was arrested and two dogs taken today at a home in the 1300 block of Humbolt Avenue.

Police were called about 11:50 a.m. by someone who saw the doors to the home open. When officers arrived no one would come outside but they spotted two dogs inside. When humane agents arrived a woman came to the door telling police she was sleeping and did not hear their knocks, reports said.

Officers said the woman was uncooperative and she was placed under arrest for obstructing official business. Humane agents retrieved a pit bull and Mastiff mix from inside the home. Neither dog had tags but both appeared to be well fed.

The inside of the house was deplorable and police also found two grow rooms inside for marijuana but no plants, officers said. However, the equipment to grow the plants was inside the rooms, officers said.