Warrant issued for suspect in Sunday's shooting



Published: Tue, September 27, 2016 @ 9:39 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A warrant for felonious assault has been issued in municipal court for a suspect in a shooting Sunday evening that left a man wounded.

George Buchanan, 46, is still not in custody. He is wanted in connection with a shooting at about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Midlothian Boulevard that left a man severely wounded.

Detective Sgt. Rick Spotleson, lead investigator on the case, said the victim is still in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Spotleson said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over the purchase of a bicycle.

