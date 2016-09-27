Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault and disorderly conduct in the assault of a teacher who was trying to break up a fight about 10:30 a.m. at Volley Rogers Middle School.

Tyrone Olverson, the district’s chief academic officer, said the student, a seventh-grader, is subject to punishment up to expulsion.

Krish Mohip, chief executive officer of the city schools, said violence against teachers will not be tolerated in the district.

He said Volney has a strong administrative team in place.

School police were called to the teacher’s room, where they found him bleeding from a gash in the back of his head.

Reports said the teacher tried to break up a fight between two students, and the suspect told the teacher: “Don’t get between us old man or you will get hurt.”

The boy flipped the teacher to the floor, reports said. Olverson described the teacher as “dazed and disoriented.” The teacher was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital by another teacher for treatment.

