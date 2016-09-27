DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera homered and drove in five runs in the first two innings, and Justin Verlander struck out 12 to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 12-0 victory Tuesday night against a Cleveland lineup full of backups.

The Indians clinched the AL Central title on Monday night in Detroit, and their starting lineup Tuesday was without Jason Kipnis, Francisco Lindor, Mike Napoli and Jose Ramirez. Detroit took full advantage, beating Cleveland for only the third time all year and pulling within a game of Baltimore for the American League’s second wild card.

Verlander (16-8) went 7 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and a walk.

Mike Clevinger (2-3) lasted only two innings, allowing Cabrera’s two-run double in the first and his three-run homer in the second.

Justin Upton added a three-run homer in the seventh, and Andrew Romine hit a two-run shot in the eighth.