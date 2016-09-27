JOBS
Teen arrested at Volney after teacher assaulted, hospitalized



Published: Tue, September 27, 2016 @ 2:34 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 13-year-old boy was arrested today on charges of assault and disorderly conduct for assaulting a teacher trying to break up a fight about 10:30 a.m. at Volley Rogers Middle School.

Reports said school police were called to the teacher's room, where they found him bleeding from a gash in the back of his head.

Reports said the teacher tried to break up a fight between two students and the suspect told the teacher, "Don't get between us old man or you will get hurt."

The boy flipped the teacher to the floor, reports said. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital by another teacher for treatment.

