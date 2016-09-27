JOBS
Sounds like a movie, Judge Krichbaum tells defendant



Published: Tue, September 27, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Renada Torres told a judge Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that she should have walked away from a fight with a woman in June before firing a shot.

Instead, she’ll be walking into a prison for the next three years after she was sentenced by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on a charge of felonious assault with a firearm specification.

Torres, 34, of Rutledge Avenue, is accused of going to a woman’s Gluck Street home June 5 and bringing her children with her. Torres said she was upset because the woman’s nephew was threatening to kill her, and she argued with the woman, and then just before she left the woman threatened to kill her if she came back to her home.

That is the point when Torres said she should have just walked away. Instead, she took a gun she was carrying, waved it around and fired a shot, missing the woman.

“It sounds like a movie,” Judge Krichbaum said.

Read more of the story in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

