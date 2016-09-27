LEETONIA

Republican vice-presidential nominee Mike Pence’s first public appearance after the initial presidential debate is a rally Wednesday night at Leetonia High School.

“I’m excited he’s coming here,” said Columbiana County Republican Party Chairman Dave Johnson. “Pence does a terrific job. He’s a very articulate guy. I expect a good crowd.”

The rally with Pence, governor of Indiana, starts at 6 p.m., with the doors opening at 3:30 p.m.

The high school gymnasium, where the event will take place, has a capacity of 1,200.

Mehno said the school received a call from the campaign that “they were looking for a school or a venue in the area between Youngstown, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. We were randomly selected.”

The school day ends at 2:45 p.m.

Read more about the visit in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.