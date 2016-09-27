COLUMBUS (AP) — Google says Republican Rob Portman of Ohio has been one of the savviest users of its digital resources this campaign season.

The company says the incumbent U.S. senator’s well-funded campaign is more effectively using data mining, YouTube ads and search promotion this year in his race against Democratic ex-Gov. Ted Strickland than most 2016 candidates.

Republican Sen. John McCain and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign also have made notable use of the tech giant’s tools.

The head of Google’s elections-industry operation in Washington, D.C., says the extent of Portman’s online strategy is common among corporate customers but unusual among politicians, who must re-invent their operations every four to six years.

Strickland’s campaign also employs Google tools, but has lacked the cash Portman has to shape results.