CLEVELAND (AP) — A woman and her son have been charged with aggravated murder after police say the decomposing body of the woman’s former boyfriend was found stuffed in the trunk of a car parked behind her Cleveland home.

Cleveland.com reports Pearl Hatley and her son, 18-year-old Larry Camp-Hatley, have been charged in the Sept. 15 killing of 43-year-old Marvin Kimmie.

Police say a police dog found Kimmie’s body last week wrapped in a sheet in a car parked behind Hatley’s home. Officers had noticed a strong smell emanating from the car.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner hasn’t released Kimmie’s cause of death.

The 40-year-old Hatley was arrested over the weekend. Camp-Hatley wasn’t immediately in police custody.

Court records don’t list attorneys for the mother and son.