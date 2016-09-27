LEETONIA

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence’s first public appearance after the initial presidential debate is a rally Wednesday at Leetonia High School.

The rally with Pence, governor of Indiana, starts at 6 p.m. with the doors opening at 3:30 p.m.

Those wanting free tickets for the event can RSVP online at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule/register/leetonia-oh/.

The high school gymnasium, where the event will be held, has a capacity of 1,200 though the largest crowd was a little over 1,000 about three years ago for an annual basketball game between the faculty and members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, said Rob Mehno, Leetonia superintendent of schools.

Mehno said the school received a call from the campaign that “they were looking for a school or a venue in the area between Youngstown, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. We were randomly selected.”

For the complete story, read Wednesday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com