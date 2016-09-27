YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University has named Eric W. MacDonald as the first Morris and Phyllis Friedman chairman in engineering.

MacDonald was previously the Texas Instruments Endowed professor and associate director of the W.M. Keck Center for 3-D Innovation at the University of Texas El Paso.

"I have a deep appreciation for this manufacturing region," MacDonald said. "The main principal of my motivation [here] would be to advance [additive manufacturing] technology and help the regional economy and the national economy."

Last year, the Friedmans, donated $2.5 million to YSU to establish a full professor faculty position in the Rayen School of Engineering. Morris Friedman is the founder of United Steel Service Inc. in Brookfield.

The Friedmans' endowment made it possible for YSU to bring in MacDonald.

"One of the things needed to attract excellent students is to bring in excellent faculty," said Martin Abraham, provost at YSU.