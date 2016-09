BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BAGGETT, FELICIA ANN 8/27/1969 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



BORRERO GREGORY-MUNOZ, LILLIAN 12/27/1987 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft

BRAHAM, DOUGLAS ROSS 8/18/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer



CHEW, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR 5/5/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

DUCK, WILLIE III 11/7/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Robbery

GARRIGA-GONZALES, JOSE LUIS 1/6/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

GREATHOUSE, SHERMAN W III 1/17/1980 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Carrying Concealed Weapons

JOHNSON, JOHN DARRIUS 9/25/1988 OSP Receiving Stolen Property



JORDAN, RICKY CHARLES JR 6/20/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs



LASSITER, NICOLE LEE 5/28/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



MAYTAS, MARGARET A 6/2/1971 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Contempt Of Court



MILLS, MELISSA RENEE 7/2/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

NELSON, LEILANI E 12/12/1962 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



PERRY, BRANDON MARQUIS 10/23/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

ROCH, CHRISTOPHER JOHN 12/15/1974 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs



SEVERA, BRADLEE CHRISTOPHER 3/6/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

SHARPE, DAVID GEORGE 12/26/1962 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Escape



SHIELDS, NORMAN ISAC 8/11/1970 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Trafficking in Drugs

SOHAIL, MUHAMMAD AWAN 6/11/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

WARBORG, THOMAS DEAN 6/11/1966 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Disorderly Conduct

WILSON, NIKLIS MICHAEL 9/30/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

YAGGI, DALE IRVIN 6/24/1963 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Retaliation

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BELLSTROM, SCOTT 4/22/1963 9/24/2016 BONDED OUT



BLACK, ANTOINE M 5/10/1983 9/22/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CADLE, JUSTIN 1/5/1992 8/31/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CAMICK, JOEL PHILLIP 1/10/1995 9/25/2016 BONDED OUT

CATLIN, DINO S 12/7/1987 3/28/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CHISE, ROBERT ALAN JR 11/19/1990 9/24/2016 BONDED OUT



CINTRON, DESTINY MARIE 3/11/1994 9/26/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



DANIELS, ALONZO M 11/22/1990 9/24/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



DEGENARO, KAREN C 1/25/1977 9/22/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



DILLING, BRIAN KEITH 2/14/1972 2/19/2015 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GABRIEL, GLEN KEMANI 2/26/1994 9/25/2016 BONDED OUT

GONZALEZ, RICKIE 10/19/1964 5/16/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GREEN, DONALD EDWARD 1/31/1993 9/26/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GRUBER, JASON ERIK 7/3/1979 2/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HODGES, DAVID A 8/4/1975 9/16/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



HOLLIE, SHANITA R 10/12/1986 9/23/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HUDACH, RONALD III 10/21/1986 9/20/2016 BONDED OUT

HUTCHISON, RICHARD 8/24/1986 9/21/2016 BONDED OUT



JOHNSON, BUTLER V 10/9/1991 9/2/2016 TIME SERVED

JONES, JEAN L 1/21/1989 9/23/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

JUSINO, KEVIN F 9/28/1982 8/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



KELLEY, SHANNON RAE 8/7/1981 6/2/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

KING, DAMION D 12/21/1979 9/24/2016 BONDED OUT

KOVACS, NICHOLAS 12/23/1981 7/11/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



LOCKEY, FRED 5/4/1965 9/24/2016 BONDED OUT



LONEY, COLIN MICHAEL 5/13/1996 9/23/2016 TIME SERVED

MILLER, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 5/31/1959 8/8/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MILLS, EDWARD R 10/11/1982 6/29/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MORGAN, DANIEL CLAIR 8/22/1948 9/23/2016 TIME SERVED



MOROCCO, GEORGIA MARIE 3/11/1995 9/3/2016 BONDED OUT

PHILPOTT, SADE M 3/3/1986 9/6/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RANDOLPH, KIMBERLY S 7/2/1971 9/24/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



REID, MARCEL A 3/6/1977 9/21/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



RICE, STACEY E 11/9/1989 9/24/2016 BONDED OUT



SARNELLI, AMY L 2/10/1977 9/20/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SCOTT, MARK 6/28/1990 9/20/2016 BONDED OUT



SHAFFER, DAVID ALLEN JR 11/9/1981 9/24/2016 BONDED OUT

SHARP, MATTHEW JOHN 12/6/1980 6/27/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SMITH, DEREK L 1/17/1990 8/2/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SMITH, RANA M 7/12/1976 9/15/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

STOFFER, KEVIN 1/5/1997 3/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WASHINGTON, MYLES E 1/22/1998 5/31/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WEST, BRITTANY 4/24/1990 9/17/2016 TIME SERVED

WHITEHURST, BRYAN 9/17/1974 9/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



YOUNG, JOHN WAYNE JR 10/28/1989 2/29/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

YOUNG, MICHAEL A 11/19/1981 5/25/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY