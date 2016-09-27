JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Lebanese food festival



Published: Tue, September 27, 2016 @ 8:21 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

The annual Lebanese Food Festival will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in Antioch Hall at St. Maron Church, 1555 Meridian Road. The menu includes lamb kabobs, chicken kabobs, rice and luybia, grape leaves, kibbe, hummus, tabbouli, falafel, Saj (bread), pastries and Lebanese coffee.

Also featured will be hookah, face painting and raffles. Dine in or carry out. For information call 330-792-2371. Credit cards will be accepted.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes