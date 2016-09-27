AUSTINTOWN

The annual Lebanese Food Festival will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in Antioch Hall at St. Maron Church, 1555 Meridian Road. The menu includes lamb kabobs, chicken kabobs, rice and luybia, grape leaves, kibbe, hummus, tabbouli, falafel, Saj (bread), pastries and Lebanese coffee.

Also featured will be hookah, face painting and raffles. Dine in or carry out. For information call 330-792-2371. Credit cards will be accepted.