ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Iran played down hopes Tuesday that a deal to limit oil production will emerge this week in a meeting in Algeria, prompting big falls in oil prices.

Speaking in Algiers at a meeting of oil producers from all around the world, Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said an informal gathering of OPEC oil ministers due Wednesday is “just a consultation meeting ... If there is a decision, it should be taken at the next (OPEC) meeting in Vienna in November.”

In the wake of his comments, the U.S. contract for crude oil was down $1.08cents, or about 2.3 percent, at $44.85 a barrel, having traded roughly flat earlier in the day. Brent, the international standard, was down $1.16, or 2.5 percent, at $44.76 a barrel.

Iran is likely to play a pivotal role in any decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to limit production in an attempt to get oil prices higher. Iran has sharply increased output since international sanctions over its nuclear program were lifted earlier this year as it looks to recover market share.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil producer and Iran’s rival within OPEC, appears to be more amenable to some sort of production limit, certainly more so than in April when OPEC failed to agree on measures to curb supplies.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih promised to “support any decision aimed at stabilizing the market.”

Oil prices are way lower than where they were a couple of years ago. After shooting up to over $100 a barrel in mid-2014, they began a slide down to below $30 at the start of this year.

A number of factors have weighed on prices including worries over the scale of the economic slowdown in China. High supply levels from OPEC countries, notably Saudi Arabia, as they seemingly strove to drive U.S. shale gas producers out of business, were also central to the descent.

Though low oil prices have certainly driven many out of business, they are hurting the finances of all producers, notably the likes of Venezuela and Nigeria.

One potential ally for Saudi Arabia is Russia, the world’s number two producer. Earlier this month the pair said they would act together to stabilize global oil output. Details though remain vague.