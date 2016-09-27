BOARDMAN

One in three American families struggle to provide their babies with clean, dry diapers.

It’s an experience that some mothers reportedly find more stressful than not having enough food for their children.

It’s also the focus of Diaper Need Awareness Week, which wraps up Saturday.

Making Kids Count, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to serving children, will host a collection event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at its 7178 West. Blvd. office, wrapping up a month-long drive that aims to collect 50,000 diapers.

Donors also can drop off any size or brand of diapers this week at area businesses with collection boxes. Making Kids Count accepts diaper donations (and items such as baby wipes) at their office any time.

The diaper drive is just one piece of Making Kids Count’s year-round effort to provide partner agencies in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Ashtabula counties with 11,000 diapers per month.

For a list of partner agencies to which Making Kids Count donates diapers, visit www.makingkidscount.org/diaperbank.php.

Diaper need is an issue about which staff members feel strongly, quickly noting the host of related issues that can arise if low-income families can’t afford to buy diapers for their kids.

