COLUMBUS (AP) — Former Ohio State football coach Earle Bruce will dot the “i” in the marching band’s Script Ohio performance before homecoming this week.

The university is honoring Bruce during the Rutgers’ homecoming game Saturday for his service to Ohio State and his support of the marching band.

The 85-year-old Bruce calls the opportunity to dot the “i” the greatest honor he has received. He said his love for the band dates to his freshman year in 1950 when for the first time he watched the band take the field.

Bruce was an assistant coach under Woody Hayes from 1966 to 1971. Bruce was head coach at Ohio State from 1979 to 1987.