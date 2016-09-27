YOUNGSTOWN

Cultivate: a co-op café on Elm Street will have its grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday.

A group of local farmers and food producers opened the cafe at 901 Elm St. that uses fruit and vegetables, eggs, cheeses and meats grown or produced on their farms throughout the Mahoning Valley.

The grab-and-go style cafe is housed in a restored building with a vintage art deco bar.

Cultivate is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The farmers will have a sneak peak of the cafe from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday with live music and small plates.

The ribbon cutting and grand opening is scheduled on Friday at 11 a.m. will include special menu items, contests and drawings throughout the weekend.