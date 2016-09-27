JOBS
Church bingo, trip



Published: Tue, September 27, 2016 @ 8:20 a.m.

COLUMBIANA

St. Jude Church will host Super Bingo on Sunday and Nov. 6. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for lunch and early seating. Games begin at 2. Cost of $25 includes coffee and pop all day, cards for all games (specials sold separately) and a chance to win $3,400 in cash prizes. There will be a lunch counter, bake sale and other items for sale.

The church also will host a casino bus trip Oct. 14. The bus will leave from the church parking lot at 9:50 a.m. and will return at 6 p.m. The cost is $35 per person with $15 in slot play and a $5 food voucher. Send payment payable to Mary Ann Flesse, to St. Jude Church, 180 Seventh St., Columbiana, OH 44408.

