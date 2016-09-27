WARREN

Warren Police Department is expected to file a criminal charge by Wednesday in Trumbull County Juvenile Court against a boy, 16, accused of having sexual contact with a dog.

It is likely that the boy, whose name was not provided by police, will be the first person charged under Warren’s new, first-in-Ohio bestiality ordinance.

A Warren police report says a detective was called to Trumbull County Children Services at noon Monday because of what the report called “cruelty to animals.” The report said the conduct occurred Sept. 16 at a home in the 800 block of Homewood Avenue Southeast.

Detective Nick Carney, who investigates most cases involving juveniles, spoke with the suspect late Tuesday afternoon but had not yet filed charges.

Warren City Council passed legislation June 22 that makes having sex with animals – known as bestiality – illegal. Warren was the first city in Ohio to enact such legislation, though 39 other states have a bestiality law.

Read more about the case in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.