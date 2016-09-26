YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel and other university leaders plan a news conference Tuesday morning to announce and introduce YSU first Friedman faculty member in engineering.

The announcement will be at 10:30 a.m. in the Center for Innovation in Additive Manufacturing, first floor of Moser Hall on campus.

The appointment of the first Friedman Chair in Engineering at YSU is expected to raise the stature and prominence of the university’s growing additive manufacturing program. The university has hired a global scholar in 3D printing and additive manufacturing for the new position.

The Friedman Chair in Engineering at YSU was established by Morris and Phyllis Friedman. Friedman, founder of United Steel Service Inc. in Brookfield, and his wife, Phyllis, last year donated $2.5 million to YSU to establish the full professor faculty position.