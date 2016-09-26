YOUNGSTOWN — A Pasadena Avenue woman is expected to be arraigned in municipal court today after a woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in a South Avenue parking lot.

Police were called about 1:30 a.m. to a 2929 South Ave. parking lot where a woman was bleeding from the neck. Witnesses told police two women were fighting and one stabbed the other then left.

Witnesses were able to give police the license plate number of the car the woman left in, reports said.

Police traced the car to a home on Pasadena Avenue where they found Megan Noel, 20, sitting in the driver's seat.

Noel was arrested on a charge of felonious assault, reports said.

Reports said police found a box cutter and a knife in the parking lot where the fight took place.