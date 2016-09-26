JOBS
PRESIDENTIAL RACE | Campaign says Trump wasn’t lying about Holt



Published: Mon, September 26, 2016 @ 10:04 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign manager says her boss’ comment that presidential debate moderator Lester Holt is a Democrat isn’t a lie, because the candidate didn’t know Holt’s voter registration.

The Republican nominee tried to discredit Holt when he told Fox’s Bill O’Reilly last week that “Lester is a Democrat. It’s a phony system. They are all Democrats.”

Holt is the anchor of NBC Nightly News and is registered as a Republican in New York.


Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway was asked about why Trump would make a definitive statement about something he didn’t know on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

She said, “He didn’t lie. A lie would mean he knew the man’s party affiliation.”

