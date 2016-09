BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALTAMIMI, NASER 9/29/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons



CAMICK, JOEL PHILLIP 1/10/1995 OSP Possession of Drugs

GABRIEL, GLEN KEMANI 2/26/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

JOHNSON, JOHN DARRIUS 9/25/1988 OSP Receiving Stolen Property



NOEL, MEGAN MARIE 1/21/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



SANDERS, RODNEY DANTE 4/8/1991 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.

SEVERA, BRADLEE CHRISTOPHER 3/6/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



SOLTESIZ, JOSEPH ROBERT 4/15/1982 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



TALLEY, TAIWAN DEMICHRISE 8/29/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



YAGGI, DALE IRVIN 6/24/1963 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Retaliation

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BRITT, CHARLES 6/21/1978 9/20/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CADLE, JUSTIN 1/5/1992 8/31/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CANTER, JESSE 6/5/1957 9/15/2016 TIME SERVED

CRAVEN, JOSEPH 3/12/1989 9/16/2016 TIME SERVED



DANIELS, ALONZO M 11/22/1990 9/24/2016 NO CHARGES FILED

DILLING, BRIAN KEITH 2/14/1972 2/19/2015 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GONZALEZ, RICKIE 10/19/1964 5/16/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GRUBER, JASON ERIK 7/3/1979 2/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HALL, MICHELE RALEE 8/5/1972 9/15/2016 BONDED OUT

JUSINO, KEVIN F 9/28/1982 8/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



KOVACS, NICHOLAS 12/23/1981 7/11/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LANGTIES, CHAD MICHAEL 2/10/1989 9/25/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



LONEY, COLIN MICHAEL 5/13/1996 9/23/2016 TIME SERVED



MILLS, EDWARD R 10/11/1982 6/29/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MORGAN, DANIEL CLAIR 8/22/1948 9/23/2016 TIME SERVED



RANDOLPH, KIMBERLY S 7/2/1971 9/24/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



SARNELLI, AMY L 2/10/1977 9/20/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SHARP, MATTHEW JOHN 12/6/1980 6/27/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SMITH, DEREK L 1/17/1990 8/2/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SMITH, RANA M 7/12/1976 9/15/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

STOFFER, KEVIN 1/5/1997 3/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



TINNEY, JOHN R 4/15/1990 9/24/2016 BONDED OUT



WEST, BRITTANY 4/24/1990 9/17/2016 TIME SERVED



WHITEHURST, BRYAN 9/17/1974 9/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

YOUNG, MICHAEL A 11/19/1981 5/25/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY