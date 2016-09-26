CINCINNATI (AP) - First responders in U.S. communities reeling from waves of heroin overdoses say some people think they should just say no to using so many resources for drug abusers.

Authorities say people have expressed frustration about rescuing addicts who often immediately resume using the potentially deadly drug. There are also concerns about the wide-ranging costs involved, including for the overdose antidote naloxone.

The governor in hard-hit Maine opposed legislation expanding naloxone availability, suggesting addicts should have to pay at a certain point for repeat doses. The sheriff in Butler County near Cincinnati has voiced opposition to immunity programs for people who turn in drugs.

First responders say they understand frustration. But they say their role is saving lives, not judging people who didn’t want to become addicted to powerful drugs.