Houston police say shooting suspect ’DOA’



Published: Mon, September 26, 2016 @ 10:00 a.m.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say the suspect is dead in a shooting near a strip mall that wounded six people.

Police said on Twitter that the suspected shooter was “DOA,” describing the shooting scene as still active but contained.

Fire Department Assistant Chief Richard Mann says six people were injured in the shooting early Monday.

The shooting comes days after a shooting at a Washington state mall that left five people dead. On Sept. 17, a 20-year-old man stabbed 10 people at a Minnesota mall before being shot to death by an off-duty police officer.

