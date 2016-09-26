JOBS
'Bae' takes aim at would-be robbers on the East Side



Published: Mon, September 26, 2016 @ 9:43 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said an armed East Side woman warded off two would-be burglars Sunday evening and may have wounded one of them.

Police were called at about 9:40 p.m. to a home in the first block of Truesdale Avenue, where a woman told them her boyfriend was taking out the trash when two men, one of them armed, put a gun to her boyfriend's head and forced him inside the home.

After the boyfriend yelled, "Bae, they trying to rob us," reports said the woman picked up a gun and fired several shots at the men.

When she ran out of bullets, reports said she picked up another gun and fired that also. The men then fled, reports said.

Later, police were notified that a man had walked into St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with gunshot wounds to his finger, arm, thigh and chest.

Police are checking to see if that victim is connected to the shooting.

