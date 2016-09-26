JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Warnings issued in Cleveland after 7 overdose deaths there Saturday



Published: Sun, September 25, 2016 @ 5:41 p.m.

CLEVELAND

Authorities in the Cleveland-area are issuing warnings after seven people died from overdoses on Saturday.

The outbreak across Cuyahoga County comes after 52 people died from heroin or fentanyl in August.

The county medical examiner says there’s no evidence yet linking the seven deaths on Saturday.

Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson says his office is conducting tests to figure out which drugs were involved in the deadly overdoses.

He says the number clearly raises the possibility of a very deadly drug in the Cleveland area.

The wave of deaths over the weekend follows outbreaks of overdoses in Akron and Cincinnati involving the animal sedative carfentanil.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes