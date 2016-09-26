CLEVELAND

Authorities in the Cleveland-area are issuing warnings after seven people died from overdoses on Saturday.

The outbreak across Cuyahoga County comes after 52 people died from heroin or fentanyl in August.

The county medical examiner says there’s no evidence yet linking the seven deaths on Saturday.

Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson says his office is conducting tests to figure out which drugs were involved in the deadly overdoses.

He says the number clearly raises the possibility of a very deadly drug in the Cleveland area.

The wave of deaths over the weekend follows outbreaks of overdoses in Akron and Cincinnati involving the animal sedative carfentanil.