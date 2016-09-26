JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

South Side shooting critically injures man tonight



Published: Sun, September 25, 2016 @ 9:43 p.m.

The shooting took place on East Midlothian Boulevard

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night on the South Side.

According to police, the man was shot in the abdomen in a house in the 100 block of East Midlothian Boulevard just east of Southern Boulevard.

He was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he was listed in critical condition late Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at about 8 p.m., and police had cleared the scene one hour later.

There are no suspects, a witness said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes