Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night on the South Side.

According to police, the man was shot in the abdomen in a house in the 100 block of East Midlothian Boulevard just east of Southern Boulevard.

He was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he was listed in critical condition late Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at about 8 p.m., and police had cleared the scene one hour later.

There are no suspects, a witness said.