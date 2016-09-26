Staff report

NEWTON FALLS

A Newton Falls man was killed today in a fatal crash between a bicycle and an SUV on Holcomb Newton Falls Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bicycle and SUV were traveling eastbound on Holcomb Newton Falls Road when the SUV struck the rear of the bicycle.

The bicyclist, Michael Scott Hunyady, 19, of Newton Falls was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, Don S. Bryant, 53, of Newton Falls was not injured.

Alcohol use is not a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

