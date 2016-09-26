LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Kevin Harvick won Sunday at New Hampshire to earn a spot in the second round of the NASCAR Sprint Cup playoffs, pulling away off a restart a year after a late loss at the track.

Harvick ran out of fuel late last year to lose and faced a win-or-elimination race the next week at Dover. Harvick rallied for one of the biggest wins of his career to survive another round.

His drama came a race earlier this season. Matt Kenseth and dominated the second half of the race on Sunday and seemed poised to win the New Hampshire race for the third straight time. He won in a similar situation in 2014 at Phoenix when he needed a victory to advance to the championship race.

Harvick, the 2014 Sprint Cup champion, was able to zip past Kenseth on the final laps and he held on to join Martin Truex Jr. in the second round. Truex won the Chase opener at Chicagoland.