YOUNGSTOWN — City council agreed tonight to change the zoning of a 21-acre location on the East Side from residential to industrial green.

Council also voted to allocate $375,000 to pay 11 property owners there and for legal fees, if needed, to take the properties of 12 to 15 others in the area.

Of those who don’t want to sell to the city, four of them live in houses in the area, said T. Sharon Woodberry, the city’s director of community planning and economic development department. The others own vacant property there.

The location is between Oak Street, Himrod Avenue, Fruit Street and the Madison Avenue Expressway.

