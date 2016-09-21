BOARDMAN — Township police are looking into a report that two masked suspects broke into a woman's apartment, searched her home and took nothing Monday night.

The woman reported two black males, both at least 6-feet-tall, in dark clothing and wearing masks, broke into her apartment on Shields Road at 10:23 p.m.

The victim told police they woke her up and told her to move, then flipped over her mattress as if looking for something.

They continued to search her apartment for about 10 more minutes before leaving abruptly. No items were reported missing.

The woman told police she didn't report the crime right away because she was "scared and did not know what to do," according to the report.