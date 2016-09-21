JOBS
Woman, husband die in 2-vehicle crash in northwest Ohio



Published: Wed, September 21, 2016 @ 2:49 p.m.

BELLEVUE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman and her husband have died in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Ohio.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Fremont say the crash occurred this morning in York Township in Sandusky County.

The patrol says a car driven by 81-year-old Lucille Lepley, of Bellevue, failed to yield at an intersection and was struck by an SUV driven by 61-year-old Margaret Huff.

Lucille Lepley and 88-year-old Donald Lepley died from their injuries. Huff, also of Bellevue, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The patrol says the Lepleys were not wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.

