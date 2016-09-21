JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

'West Wing' cast to stump for Clinton in Valley on Saturday



Published: Wed, September 21, 2016 @ 4:32 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Members of “The West Wing” TV show will be in the Mahoning Valley on Saturday to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Actors Richard Schiff, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Joshua Malina and Mary McCormack, who were on the former long-running NBC show, will participate in grass-roots organizing events Saturday in the Valley as well as the Cleveland, Sandusky and Toledo areas and in Dayton and Columbus areas on Sunday. The campaign swing will end with a Sunday rally in Columbus.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes