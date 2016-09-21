BOARDMAN — Members of “The West Wing” TV show will be in the Mahoning Valley on Saturday to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Actors Richard Schiff, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Joshua Malina and Mary McCormack, who were on the former long-running NBC show, will participate in grass-roots organizing events Saturday in the Valley as well as the Cleveland, Sandusky and Toledo areas and in Dayton and Columbus areas on Sunday. The campaign swing will end with a Sunday rally in Columbus.