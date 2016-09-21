JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Warren cops will investigate theft from body in TMH morgue



Published: Wed, September 21, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

WARREN

The chief of detectives for the Warren Police Department says he has assigned his property technician to investigate the theft Friday of $150 from an envelope that was left with a body in the Trumbull County morgue.

The morgue is in ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Capt. Rob Massucci said he has assigned Eric Laprocina, the department’s forensic officer and property technician, to investigate – but not because of the value of the money stolen.

“A body is evidence,” Massucci said, discussing the need to maintain a secure environment for evidence. “We have concerns because the last thing you want is somebody messing with a body.

“We’ll get to the bottom of it one way or another,” he said.

Generally, he only assigns a detective to felony crimes “unless we have some interest. And in this case, obviously we have an interest,” Massucci said. The theft of $150 is a misdemeanor.

“It’s more a matter of ‘Let’s make sure it doesn’t happen again,’” Massucci said.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes