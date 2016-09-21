WARREN

The chief of detectives for the Warren Police Department says he has assigned his property technician to investigate the theft Friday of $150 from an envelope that was left with a body in the Trumbull County morgue.

The morgue is in ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Capt. Rob Massucci said he has assigned Eric Laprocina, the department’s forensic officer and property technician, to investigate – but not because of the value of the money stolen.

“A body is evidence,” Massucci said, discussing the need to maintain a secure environment for evidence. “We have concerns because the last thing you want is somebody messing with a body.

“We’ll get to the bottom of it one way or another,” he said.

Generally, he only assigns a detective to felony crimes “unless we have some interest. And in this case, obviously we have an interest,” Massucci said. The theft of $150 is a misdemeanor.

“It’s more a matter of ‘Let’s make sure it doesn’t happen again,’” Massucci said.

