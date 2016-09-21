JOBS
Valley's in store for a balmy fall



Published: Wed, September 21, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

While today is the first day of autumn, meteorologists say don’t look for the weather to be very fall-like in the Mahoning Valley for some time.

“Fall will be a continuation of the summer pattern,” said Eric Wilhelm, chief meteorologist for 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. “It will be a warmer-than-average autumn.”

Temperatures for the Mahoning Valley through the end of December will be above average, said Zach Sefcovic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

“We’re off to a warm start with highs in the mid to upper 80s” today and Friday, he said. “ The high will go down to the low to the mid-70s by the weekend through the middle of next week.”

But, Wilhelm said, “October will start out pretty warm.

Read more in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

