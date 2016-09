BOARDMAN — More than 2,000 households in Mahoning County are currently without power, according to FirstEnergy’s website.

The outages are clustered mostly in the Boardman area, with some households off Shields Road and others off of U.S. Route 224 affected.

FirstEnergy reports that most outages are expected to be fixed by 7:30 p.m.

For more information, check www.outages.firstenergycorp.com/oh.html.