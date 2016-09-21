YOUNGSTOWN — The Western Reserve Port Authority has entered a new area of economic development with the announcement that it will manage the CASTLO Industrial Park in Struthers.
The Western Reserve Port Authority, which runs the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport and the NEO Development and Finance Authority economic-development group, authorized negotiations today to finalize a contract with the CASTLO Improvement Corporation, which will pay the port authority $3,200 per month.
