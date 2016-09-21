CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio officials are again asking a federal judge to order the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge the Cleveland Harbor and Cuyahoga River shipping channel.

Cleveland.com reports the latest lawsuit was filed Monday by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office after the federal judge in Cleveland ruled against Ohio’s earlier request on technical grounds.

He ruled that the state’s request for 2016 dredging couldn’t be brought within a 2015 lawsuit Ohio filed against the Corps because the new request involves events and claims not brought in last year’s lawsuit.

The Corps wants to dump river sediment it says isn’t toxic into Lake Erie. Ohio officials say that would harm the lake’s ecosystem.

Corps spokesman Andrew Kornacki said today that the agency can’t comment on pending or ongoing lawsuits.