YOUNGSTOWN — An early morning fire that destroyed the house in which a man was fatally shot late Tuesday was deliberately set, Battalion Chief Ron Russo of the city fire department said today.

The speed with which the Cape Cod house at 1515 Kensington Ave. on the city’s North Side burned indicated use of an accelerant, he said of the 2:20 a.m. blaze.

“From the time it started to the time we got there, I don’t think was very long. But it was totally engulfed, so I’m sure they enhanced it with something,” namely an accelerant, he said of the arsonist or arsonists.

Ordinarily, “You don’t get that kind of rapid burn in a house that’s constructed that well,” he said.

“We couldn’t get in it (the house). It was totally engulfed (in flames) when we got there,” he said. “There was fire coming out of every window and door when we got there,” he added.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was fatally shot at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Retaliation or the desire to destroy evidence are possible motives for setting the fire, in which the house burned to the ground, Russo said.

City fire department arson investigators will be digging through the rubble for evidence today, Russo said.

City Police Capt. Brad Blackburn, chief of detectives, said the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Although he said it was not a drive-by shooting, Blackburn would not reveal the type of gun used, how many shots were fired or how many wounds the victim suffered.

Police didn’t have any suspects as of Tuesday evening, but they were preparing to question two witnesses.

If the coroner rules the death a homicide, it would be the city’s 15th this year, the same as the number at this time last year.

Police and Mahoning County coroner’s office staff spent nearly two hours examining the interior and exterior of the two-story house before the body was removed.

Police examined security cameras on the outside of the house to see if they were operating and contained useful evidence.

As police investigated at the scene, between 50 and 75 people gathered to watch.

They were subdued, except for a young woman who sobbed when the victim’s body was removed from the house and driven away.