YOUNGSTOWN

The man who was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in a house at 1515 Kensington Ave. has been identified by city police as Andre Harrison, 34, who lived at that address.

Harrison, who was found dead on the living room floor, was shot in the neck at 5:29 p.m., and police arrived on the scene three minutes later.

That house was later destroyed in a 2:20 a.m. Wednesday blaze, which fire Battalion Chief Ron Russo said was deliberately set; and arson investigators were examining the rubble Wednesday.

The speed with which the Cape Cod house on the city’s North Side burned indicated use of an accelerant, Russo said.

“From the time it started to the time we got there, I don’t think was very long. But it was totally engulfed, so I’m sure they enhanced it with something,” namely an accelerant, he said of the arsonist or arsonists.

Ordinarily, “You don’t get that kind of rapid burn in a house that’s constructed that well,” he said.

“We couldn’t get in it [the house]. It was totally engulfed when we got there,” he said. “There was fire coming out of every window and door when we got there.”

