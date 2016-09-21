CANFIELD

A group of avid readers gathered in a conference room here to discuss and appreciate a somewhat forgotten English writer, Gilbert Keith Chesterton.

The latest meeting of the Mahoning Valley G.K. Chesterton Society took place Sunday afternoon at Canfield Library, 43 W. Main Street, the group’s new meeting spot.

The society, previously called the Warren G.K. Chesterton Society, changed its name in the hope of attracting new members from the larger Mahoning Valley area.

Chesterton was known as a writer, poet, philosopher, journalist and lecturer, as well as a literary and art critic at the turn of the 20th Century. He wrote volumes of literary works that inspired generations of readers, covering topics as diverse as religion, economics and social issues and challenging philosophies such as determinism and nihilism.

His mysteries involving a crime-solving priest are the basis for the PBS series, “Father Brown.”

Read more about Chesterton and the society in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.