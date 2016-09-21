NEW CASTLE, PA.

The late Jack and Nancy Flannery of New Castle will be honored Monday at a special dinner hosted by New Castle Community YMCA.

The event is open to the public and will be at the Villa Banquet Center, 2500 New Butler Road. A reception will start at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and program at 6. Tickets are $65 per person or $600 for a table of 10, and may be purchased at the YMCA Downtown. Sponsorship opportunities are available; interested businesses may contact Beth DeVivo, marketing director, at 724-658-4766.

Jack Flannery was a YMCA board member for more than 30 years; his wife was a YMCA Diamond Girls mentor.

All proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Y’s Annual Campaign, which provides life-changing programs and memberships to more than 1,000 youths, adults, older adults and families every year.