PARKER, COLO.

The Mrs. Ohio America Pageant is now accepting applications from married women to represent Youngstown as a State Finalist in the 2017 pageant on April 22, 2017, at the Knox County Memorial Theatre in Mount Vernon, Va. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Ohio, a U.S. citizen and married at the time of the pageant.

There is no age limit or height requirement and no talent performance.

The winner will represent Ohio at the Mrs. America Pageant in Las Vegas. For information or to apply, visit www.mrsOHamerica.com or contact the Mrs. Ohio America office at 303-593-1199.