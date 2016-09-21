JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mrs. Ohio applications are being accepted



Published: Wed, September 21, 2016 @ 8:43 a.m.

PARKER, COLO.

The Mrs. Ohio America Pageant is now accepting applications from married women to represent Youngstown as a State Finalist in the 2017 pageant on April 22, 2017, at the Knox County Memorial Theatre in Mount Vernon, Va. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Ohio, a U.S. citizen and married at the time of the pageant.

There is no age limit or height requirement and no talent performance.

The winner will represent Ohio at the Mrs. America Pageant in Las Vegas. For information or to apply, visit www.mrsOHamerica.com or contact the Mrs. Ohio America office at 303-593-1199.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes