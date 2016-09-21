YOUNGSTOWN — A Beloit man and an Akron woman, who agreed to cooperate with the prosecution in a methamphetamine-lab case, have been put on probation for three years.

Andrew K. Bourgoujian, 45, and Angela L. Firestone, 32, got probation today from Judge Lou A. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after they agreed to testify against Bryan K. Dilling, 44, of Beloit, had he gone on trial.

Judge D’Apolito sentenced Dilling to five years in prison Monday, after Dilling pleaded guilty as charged to illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and drug possession.

