JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Meth-lab defendants get probation



Published: Wed, September 21, 2016 @ 2:14 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Beloit man and an Akron woman, who agreed to cooperate with the prosecution in a methamphetamine-lab case, have been put on probation for three years.

Andrew K. Bourgoujian, 45, and Angela L. Firestone, 32, got probation today from Judge Lou A. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after they agreed to testify against Bryan K. Dilling, 44, of Beloit, had he gone on trial.

Judge D’Apolito sentenced Dilling to five years in prison Monday, after Dilling pleaded guilty as charged to illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and drug possession.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes