The Poland Rotary will be sponsoring the second annual Henry P. Nemenz Sr. Memorial Community Golf Outing. It will take place Sunday at Bedford Trails Golf Course, 713 Bedford Road. The 9 a.m. shotgun start is a four-person scramble with prizes for first, second and third place. There also are hole prizes, a hole-in-one prize, door prizes, a 50-50 raffle and a putting contest.

The cost is $70 per person and includes lunch, 18 holes of golf with cart, dinner and beverages. Registration forms are available online at www.polandrotary.org. For information call Andrew Grischow at 330-509-1506.

The Henry P. Nemenz Memorial Community Golf Outing supports the club’s chili open fund and the proceeds will be given to area charities. Those interested in becoming a hole sponsor also should call Grischow.